Crews around the D.C. region are getting ready for possible snowfall Tuesday afternoon and warning commuters to head home early and use caution as temperatures are expected to drop and driving could be hazardous.

Several area school districts are closing early as the storm is expected to hit in the afternoon and make for a messy evening commute.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang is calling for snow and a wintry mix with cold temperatures. It warned that the weather will change by mid-to-late morning, with more snow and sleet coming to areas north and west of the District. Rain, in the beginning, could hit around parts of the Beltway and parts to the south and east of the city.

The worst part of the weather is going to hit between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to CWG. Forecasters said “snow could fall heavily with low visibility, slushy/slippery conditions, and significant traffic delays.”

Our crews are continuing to treat the roads across the state. This afternoon and this evening, temperatures are expected to drop which may lead to slick conditions. Please reduce speeds, especially on ramps and overpasses as they tend to freeze first. VJ #MdWx https://t.co/sdzBmyvPum — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2019

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers on Twitter to “get home early to avoid snow, freezing temps, darkness and slippery conditions.” Officials said plows will be out and need room to work, so “please clear the roads so we can clear the roads.”

In Maryland and D.C., officials said crews were getting ready for the snow.

DC, are you #WinterReady? We have snow and cold weather coming our way Tuesday. Please prepare:



Use metro if possible 🚉

Help residents in need of shelter: call 311 📲

Keep a safe distance from other cars 🚗

Respect pedestrians and cyclists 🛑https://t.co/Enif19wQVu — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 28, 2019

Maryland officials said on Twitter that crews would be “out all day and night helping you arrive safely.” Their tweet added, “Take it slow during your travels, while we continue to treat the roads.”

Most importantly for those out and about, transportation officials stressed that drivers need to pay attention and slow down.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need motorists to take it slow in ice & snow. Take your time if you need to head out tomorrow afternoon. VJ #MdWx pic.twitter.com/qQN2qVLARl — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 28, 2019

Already, some flights have been canceled. According to FlightAware.com, at least 50 flights from the region’s three airports have been canceled or delayed as of Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, Washington got its biggest snowfall in three years.

The storm is hitting across the country and creating “life-threatening” wind chills in the Midwest and Great Lakes. More than 87 million people in those areas are expected to feel temperatures at or below zero degrees, and with wind chills it will feel much colder.

The bitter cold is expected to last Tuesday through Thursday from North Dakota to Missouri and to upstate New York. CWG said temperatures are expected to be 50 degrees below average for this time of year. Chicago is expected to reach minus 29.

In the D.C. region, snowstorms that hit during rush hours often cause extra troubles on the roadways and for public transportation.

One storm in January 2011, a mix of snow, sleet and ice, covered area roadways in an evening storm and caused major delays for commuters, forcing some to spend 13 hours on highways. Forecasters called it “Commutageddon.” And a light snow in January 2016 also caused traffic havoc on untreated roads.