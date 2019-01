Updated at 6:30 a.m.

Metro said normal service has resumed on the Green Line after an earlier power problem.

Original at 5:35 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines should expect delays during Tuesday morning’s commute.

There was a power problem outside the West Hyattsville stop. The delays are in both directions of the line.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.