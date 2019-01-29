A wintry mix that began during Tuesday’s rush hour caused delays on roads around the Washington region as schools and the federal government dismissed early, authorities said.

Traffic maps on Google and other apps were a snarl of red, with delays seen around much of the Beltway and downtown Washington.

The Office of Personnel Management said employees in the D.C. region were authorized to leave two hours early on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm that arrived at the start of the evening commute. Most school districts in the region also dismissed two hours early.

[Snow and wintry mix increasing over Washington region. Conditions turning slick in western areas.]

Snow has coated grassy areas and is beginning to accumulate on some paved surfaces, according to Capital Weather Gang. Travel is likely to become increasingly slick over the next couple of hours, and visibility will be low at times.

The NWS reports the Wintry Mix has begun in the Washington, DC area

Expect SLIPPERY roadways and a longer commute due to the early work/school releases

Tips - Wipers On/Headlights On/Drive Slowly/Allow extra stopping distance/No vehicle is immune to icy conditions/Stay focused pic.twitter.com/uAnFcRHES1 — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 29, 2019

Southbound lanes of Interstate 295 were slow between Benning Road and East Capitol Street after a reported crash, according to a tweet from D.C. police. Another crash was reported on the Suitland Parkway outbound on Forestville Road, police said.

A crash on southbound 301 at Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County blocked all southbound lanes at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program.



Traffic flows on Interstate 70 westbound as snow begins to fall on Tuesday in Myersville, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)