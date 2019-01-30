Commuters are reminded by area transportation officials to allow extra time and slow down in their Wednesday morning trips, as roads may be icy from overnight snow and freezing temperatures.

There were no reports of serious crashes on any of the major highways or roads in the region but there were warnings that spots could be icy, particularly those along ramps and bridges.

All three jurisdictions had crews out overnight treating roads. But some side streets and secondary roads still need to be plowed in some parts of the region.

Crews worked overnight to treat roads & will continue to do so today, as needed. If you can delay travel until the sun comes up, great. If not, pls assume that all surfaces are icy. Your commute *will* take longer today. Reduce speeds, no heavy braking, & use your headlights! pic.twitter.com/eLtFb4xtky — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 30, 2019

Some school districts in the area were closed for the day or having delayed openings. The federal government is opening three hours late and employees have the option of unscheduled leave or telework. That will likely create a later than normal morning rush hour.

Transportation experts said anything that looks wet on roadways likely is wet so drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians should use caution. Agencies throughout the region have added cold emergency policies and increased services for those who are homeless.

🚨Cold Emergency Activated🚨



Additional services and supports are available for residents experiencing homelessness. If you see someone in need of shelter, call 311 or (202) 399-7093. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911. pic.twitter.com/YykCF6yx0g — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 29, 2019

Metro and commuter trains were running on time but Metro warned drivers to not use the top levels of its parking garages due to possible icy conditions. Amtrak said its trains that run between Chicago and D.C. were canceled because of the “sub-zero temperatures.” Service is canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

On airlines, there were some flight cancellations and delays at the region’s three airports, as the severe cold spell is also hitting more than 80 million people across the country from South Dakota and the Midwest to the East Coast.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang is forecasting bitter cold for Wednesday with possible snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s but with gusty winds in the afternoon. And Wednesday night is also expected to be “bitter cold,” CWG said, with temperatures and wind chill levels making it feel like or below zero.

SAFETY REMINDER pic.twitter.com/rXMNRpn37V — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 30, 2019

The region is under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters expect similar cold and windy conditions for Thursday as well.

