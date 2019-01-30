Updated at 6:45 a.m.
Metro trains on the Red Line are no longer sharing a track.
Original post at 6:30 a.m.
Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays due to a signal problem outside the Rhode Island Avenue stop.
Trains are sharing a track between the Rhode Island Avenue and NoMa-Gallaudet stops.
The delays are in both directions of the line, and it is not immediately clear how long they will last.
Metro warned that drivers should not park on the top levels of parking garages because of possible icy conditions.
On its bus and rail systems, Metro said riders should use caution, as roadways, sidewalks and platforms can be hazardous.