On Thursday morning, D.C. area commuters face bitter cold temperatures, late openings for some schools and possible icy spots along roads.

There were no reports of serious crashes on the big commuter routes in the Washington area. Transportation and police officials reminded commuters to allow extra time and to use caution. Temperatures in Dupont Circle at 5:30 a.m. were at 8 degrees.

Some schools are closed or delaying their openings due to weather concerns.

Officials are worried that there may still be some slick spots on area roads, and with the extremely cold overnight temperatures, any slush or snow may have refrozen.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said trucks were out in Northern Virginia overnight and into the early morning treating area roadways.

We hope that you were able to enjoy the 52 minutes of above freezing temps we had today 🙄, because tonight will be another frigid night. Which also means that anything that melted today will refreeze. Trucks will be out, but pls still watch for icy spots! pic.twitter.com/0VHVTsHhly — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 30, 2019

As for trains, there are some delays on two Metro rail lines and on the MARC commuter train’s Penn Line.

The polar vortex is bringing extreme cold to the region and to roughly 90 million people across the country. It has left six people dead in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The fatalities included several people who froze to death.



A man rides Capital Bikeshare bicycle Wednesday morning in downtown Washington, D.C. (Andrew Heining/The Washington Post)

Parts of western New York are getting hit hard with lake-effect snow, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang. In some spots, temperatures fell to nearly 50 degrees below zero, and power outages hit large parts of Wisconsin and Iowa.

In the D.C. region, forecasters said locals should expect “bitter Arctic air” on Thursday and possible snow showers Friday. But by Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise to more normal, seasonal levels. And by next week, temperatures in the Washington area could hit 60 degrees.

