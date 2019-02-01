Forecasters are calling for possible light snow showers Friday, and that could make for a messy morning commute, transportation officials warned.

There were no reports of serious crashes on any major highways in the D.C. region. Roads are largely clear of ice, but officials warn that bridges and ramps may have “black ice” from moisture and from the freezing overnight and early morning temperatures.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time, use caution and slow down.

Many school districts in the region have delayed openings or closed for the day.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang says the snow won’t stick around for too long and is unlikely to impact the evening commute.

On the roadways, officials are warning drivers to pay attention even if the snow seems light. The Virginia Department of Transportation agency said on Twitter, “Even a little can make roads icy when it’s this cold.” Pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders are also warned that sidewalks, train platforms and steps on buses can be slippery as well.

GM Friends! Sometimes it can be fun to slip & slide in the snow. Notice that this doesn’t involve a road? Pls be very careful this morning as the snow begins. Even a little can make roads icy when it’s this cold. Our crews are out there & will continue to be today. #safetyalways pic.twitter.com/0IFeTTOdG0 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 1, 2019

Crews in Maryland, the District and Virginia have been out treating roads.

Maryland transportation officials gave this advice on Twitter: Slow down, increase driving distance between vehicles and allow extra time.

The stretch of severe cold weather that has hit the D.C. region is part of a polar vortex that has impacted millions of people across the country and hit particularly hard in the Midwest, where record-cold temperatures have been recorded. On Thursday, the community of Cotton, Minn., had an “actual temperature” — not wind chill, CWG said, of minus-56 degrees.

Travel in planes, trains and cars has been canceled or delayed. FlightAware.com said Friday that more than 900 flights had been delayed or canceled. At the region’s three area airports, an estimated 20 flights were impacted.

There were no major delays on the commuter rails — MARC and VRE — and no big hiccups on Metro’s rail lines. There had been an earlier delay on the Blue and Yellow lines because of a problem with a switch outside the National Airport stop.