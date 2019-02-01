

People wait for Orange and Blue line trains at Metro Center Nov. 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Trains are single tracking on the Orange, Silver and Blue lines after a person struck by a train, officials said Thursday.

At around 6:45 p.m., Metro tweeted that trains were single-tracking between Clarendon and Foggy Bottom stations on the Orange and Silver lines and between Arlington Cemetery and Foggy Bottom stations on the Blue line after the person was struck.

On the Silver Line, trains are operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only.

Commuters should expect delays in both directions, the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.