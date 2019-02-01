Metro riders — or at least some of its most passionate users and abusers with Twitter handles — took a dim view of the transit agency’s latest service: the ability to offer interactive virtual tours of several subway stations.
Metro said Friday that its new StationView tool allows readers to go underground using the agency’s website or Google Maps for a real-time peek at six stations: Union Station, Judiciary Square, Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.
[Maybe the new StationView is to help people see all of Metro's art]
“StationView is an example of how we are creating new, innovative ways to better serve our customers,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a written statement. “This feature will make it easier for visitors, occasional riders, and people with special mobility needs, to plan their trip on Metro."
The agency, which said virtual tours are a first for U.S. rail systems, expects to outfit all 91 stations by the end of the year.
The early reviews of StationView were cruel, however, at least among Twitter users.
“This took budget priority over more trains, more 8-car trains, and working escalators?” one asked.
And people were just warming up.
We’ve asked Metro’s press office for information about the
virtual actual cost of StationView and some additional background on its development. We’ll update when we hear back.