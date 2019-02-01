

Metro says its new StationView will allow riders to take virtual tours of subway stations like the one above, allowing them to plan their trip more easily, particularly if they have special mobility needs. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

Metro riders — or at least some of its most passionate users and abusers with Twitter handles — took a dim view of the transit agency’s latest service: the ability to offer interactive virtual tours of several subway stations.

Metro said Friday that its new StationView tool allows readers to go underground using the agency’s website or Google Maps for a real-time peek at six stations: Union Station, Judiciary Square, Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

“StationView is an example of how we are creating new, innovative ways to better serve our customers,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a written statement. “This feature will make it easier for visitors, occasional riders, and people with special mobility needs, to plan their trip on Metro."

The agency, which said virtual tours are a first for U.S. rail systems, expects to outfit all 91 stations by the end of the year.

The early reviews of StationView were cruel, however, at least among Twitter users.

“This took budget priority over more trains, more 8-car trains, and working escalators?” one asked.

And people were just warming up.

We’ve asked Metro’s press office for information about the virtual actual cost of StationView and some additional background on its development. We’ll update when we hear back.

#DCcommuters — In case you need to see what crowds of passengers affected by single-tracking looks like. #wmata https://t.co/VfMMv8EWXA — ChuckyT3 (@ChuckyT3) February 1, 2019

Will we be able to see the track fires in the virtual tours? #WMATA https://t.co/2TdMDWmSVz — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) February 1, 2019

Public: You need to improve service#WMATA: Hows a gift shop sound?

P: No. Do maintenance

W: k painted ceilings

P: No, fewer delays and more trains

W: Okay longer headways and higher fares

P: That's not better!

W: 3D station tours?

P: ?!

W: Novelty smarttrip cards?

P: 🚗 — Eric (@e30ej) February 1, 2019

Why on earth would anyone want to take a “360 degree interactive virtual tour” of a Metro station? I don’t even want to be there in person, much less online. #wmata https://t.co/qonWAh1Q4s — Brady Clapp (@BradyClapp) February 1, 2019