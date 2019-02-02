

People wait to get through security at the Orlando International Airport following a security incident on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A security officer fell to his death Saturday morning at Orlando International Airport, causing confusion, panic and lengthy travel delays as a some airport operations were briefly halted, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed that an officer “fell from a hotel balcony” inside the airport and died around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Though representatives for the agency first said it had been an on-duty officer, they later clarified that his shift had just ended.

“The officer had just clocked out, he was off duty,” TSA spokeswoman Jenny Burke said in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family, friends and everyone in our TSA family."

Orlando police said the person had jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel, which is part of the airport’s main terminal. The hotel’s inward-facing rooms have balconies that look out onto a sprawling atrium area of the airport.

It was unclear if anyone else was injured because of the officer’s fall or in the ensuing confusion, Orlando police spokesman Eduardo J. Bernal said. An investigation is ongoing, he said.

Stuck in Orlando Airport after an apparent hotel balcony jump, supposedly a TSA agent. pic.twitter.com/BSJfRcJN4g — Kevin Geisler 🍔 (@luthyr) February 2, 2019

Travelers described the pandemonium in the wake of the fall, with many reporting hearing a loud noise they mistook for a gunshot.

Leah McCarthy, who had traveled to the Hyatt for her daughter’s dance competition, was in her room on the hotel’s eighth floor when she heard a commotion downstairs.

“Initially I thought some famous person had just walked through the airport,” McCarthy told The Washington Post. “That’s where my mind first went — and then I heard this ‘bang’ like a shotgun and then like terror screams.”

She ran to the window and saw people “running everywhere."

“TSA was just motioning for people to just run through the checkpoint,” McCarthy said.

TSA officials later said that, as a result of the confusion, “several passengers scattered into the sterile area unscreened.”

Passengers should expect delays as we work to resume normal ops. Please arrive early for any scheduled flights. 2/2 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 2, 2019

Out of an abundance of caution, all passengers past security were brought back out to the main terminal atrium to be rescreened, Orlando airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told The Post. Some airport tram services were briefly shut down as well, she said.

There was also a ground stop ordered, delaying flights that were scheduled to land, deplane or take off around that time. The incident affected the east checkpoint, which serves gates 70 to 129 — namely flights for Delta, Southwest and several international carriers, Fennell said.

She added it could be hours before operations returned to normal on what would have already been a busy travel day.

On social media, travelers posted images of security lines so long that they snaked and filled the entire atrium, spilling into corridors of shops and restaurants. Others said they were stuck on flights that had landed but could not deplane.

Everyone in the ⁦@SouthwestAir⁩ terminal ⁦@MCO⁩ being exited back out to main terminal. Not sure about other gates? Rumors flying. It’s going to be a long day! #mco #orlandoairport pic.twitter.com/PJIhiwgXj8 — Kindy Segovia (@kindysegovia) February 2, 2019

Evacuated to tram walkway after incident at #OrlandoAirport. Everyone now has to get re-screened through a security line that is EXTREMELY long. pic.twitter.com/u7Rk0Ma7td — Kelsey Barchenger (@kelsey_KEYC) February 2, 2019

McCarthy, the Hyatt guest who was there for her daughter’s dance competition, said she rushed to the hotel’s fourth-floor ballrooms to find her child, but it was about 15 minutes before they could be reunited in the chaos.

Her daughter, 12, later told McCarthy another parent had run into the room, screaming about a potential active shooter, and they had all taken cover, huddling together and staying quiet.

“It’s just sad because the girls are so desensitized,” McCarthy said. “They have active shooter drills at school. They knew what to do.”

Over the course of the recent partial government shutdown, most TSA officers had to work without pay. Three weeks into the shutdown, a record number of TSA officers called out of work, some citing financial reasons, subsequently disrupting security checkpoints at several major airports.

