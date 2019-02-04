

Several streets will be closed for President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, creating difficult driving near the Capitol. (J. David Ake/Associated Press)

President Trump heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday night to deliver his State of the Union address. The speech is planned for 9 p.m., but street closures and restricted access to some areas of downtown Washington begin much earlier.

Expect the closures to cause traffic backups near the Capitol. If you have to drive through any of these areas, try to do it before 6 p.m.

Accessing Capitol Square

Access to the Capitol complex will be restricted to credentialed and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5:30 p.m. No vehicles will be allowed within the Capitol grounds starting at 7 p.m., with the exception of those with a congressional sticker, or a special event placard or credential.

Street Closures



(U.S. Capitol Police)

The following streets will close at 7 p.m. and reopen after the State of the Union concludes:

• Pennsylvania Avenue NW, from Third Street NW to First Street NW

• Constitution Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE

• First Street NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW

• New Jersey Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

• D Street NE, from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE

• Delaware Avenue NE, from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE

• First Street NE, from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW

• C Street NE, from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE

• Maryland Avenue NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE

• Second Street NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE

• East Capitol Street, from Second Street NE to First Street NE

• Independence Avenue, from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW

• C Street SW, from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE

• Delaware Avenue SW, from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW

• South Capitol Street, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE

• New Jersey Avenue SE, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE

• Maryland Avenue SW, from Third Street SW to First Street SW

Buses rerouted

Tour buses will be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers at Peace Circle and Garfield Circle until noon. The buses will be rerouted in the afternoon.

Other local and commuter buses serving the area may be affected.