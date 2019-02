Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along part of the southbound side of the Southwest Freeway.

There was a crash. It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Crash. I-395 SB past 3rd Street Tunnel. SW DC. 2 right lanes reported blocked. 2 left lanes open. Delays begin prior to 11th St Bridge. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) February 5, 2019

The backups are building and are reported to be up to seven miles. The delays start along the northbound side of I-295.

BIG delays on Nb 295 to the Wb Freeway due to the crash near 3rd St Tunnel #DCtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/W0VKRgWayl — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) February 5, 2019

Several lanes are blocked on both sides of the highway.