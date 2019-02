Updated at 5:55 a.m.

All westbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway have reopened.

The crash investigation had concluded. The Suitland Parkway has reopened. #MDTraffic #DCTraffic — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) February 6, 2019

Original post at 5:45 a.m.

A crash has closed all westbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, and transportation officials said the road will be closed for a while.

No exact times were given as to when the road would reopen. On Twitter, officials said “extended closures are expected.”

The crash happened near MD 4 and Forestville Road. At least one person was injured.