Updated at 7:06 a.m.

Riders on Metro should expect continued delays on three rail lines after a switch problem outside the Stadium-Armory stop.

UPDATED: Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: Expect delays in both directions due to a switch problem outside Stadium-Armory. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 7, 2019

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

Metro said a switch problem outside its Stadium-Armory stop is causing delays on three rail lines Thursday morning.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Riders on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines should expect delays in the direction of the Largo Town Center and New Carrollton stops.