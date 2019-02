Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning after a serious crash involving several vehicles and a bus along Branch Avenue in Clinton, Md.

Branch Avenue at Surratts Rd in #ClintonMD a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a bus off the road, driver had to be extricated but appears ok, expect lengthy cleanup, use Brandywine Rd to avoid #breakingnews @First4Traffic @nbcwashington @PGFDPIO pic.twitter.com/fqh7CnR4CZ — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 13, 2019

The crash happened near Surratts Road. At least one driver had to be extricated by rescuers. That person appears to have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County fire department.

U/D Branch Ave - extrication complete - driver now in the care of Medics. Preliminary assessment indicate NLT injuries - this is only injury involved in this crash. PGFD units are starting to pick up. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 13, 2019

Some roads in that area may be closed and it’s not clear how long the delays could last.