A crash along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 near Sudley Road in Northern Virginia is causing Thursday morning delays for drivers.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt. Six vehicles were reported involved in the crash near Sudley Road, which is also known as VA 234, in Gainesville, Va.

#TRAFFICALERT: Nearly 5 Miles of delays behind a multi-vehicle crash on EB I-66 just past the Manassas Rest Area - only one lane of traffic is squeezing by. Updates from #Chopper4 next on @News4Today @nbcwashington #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) February 14, 2019

Drivers may see delays, as traffic is backed up for five miles along the interstate.