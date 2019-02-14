

Passengers head towards the exits as the train leaves the station along the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Federal Transit Administration has threatened to withhold $1.6 billion in transit funding from the Washington region, including federal dollars allotted to the Purple Line, if Metro restores late-night service hours as District officials are pushing, board members were told Thursday.

“We’re staring down the barrel of a calamity for the system,” Metro board member David Horner said, reading from an email in which the FTA laid out the implications of a restoration of 3 a.m. closings.

Horner, who represents the federal government, told board members the funding hinges on a federal approval process for Metro’s incoming oversight agency, the Metrorail Safety Commission, which must be approved by an April 15 deadline.

“If service hours are expanded, FTA will stop the approval process,” Horner said, reading from an FTA memo.

The amount of funding at risk was previously reported to be in the range of $638 million.

Horner said the funding that could be withheld includes $507 million from D.C.; $765 million from Maryland, including Purple Line money; and $282 million from Virginia.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, who was expected to vote against an initial measure to maintain Metro’s current 1 a.m. weekend closings, expressed dismay with what he viewed as a “threat” from the FTA.

“Nothing makes me crazier than what David [Horner] just reported from the FTA." Evans said, adding that the FTA had essentially “put a gun to our head and threatened to close down the agency.”

"Unless we do what they want they will completely defund the capital projects for Metro,” he said.

FTA did not immediately respond to an email request for the memorandum.

This is a developing story.