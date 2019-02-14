UPDATE, 2:30 p.m.:

Service has been restored, officials said.

ORIGINAL POST:

Metro trains are single-tracking on the Red Line between Farragut North and Judiciary Square in Washington after smoke was reported on an upper level of Gallery Place, authorities said.

No one was injured, according to Dan Stessel, a spokesman for Metro. The cause of the smoke was not known.

Walked out of the @wmata Gallery Place Metro Station 15 min ago after evacuating due to smoke. @dcfireems on scene. @unsuckdcmetro pic.twitter.com/BQntwzlwMm — Steve Lannen (@Steve_Lannen) February 14, 2019

Trains on the Green, Yellow and Red lines are bypassing the station, and shuttle buses are being requested. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

In an email, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said crews were on the scene and investigating a report of “light smoke” at the Gallery Place station.