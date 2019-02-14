Who says infrastructure can’t be romantic?
Transportation nerds and urban planner types took to Twitter with some fun missives for Valentine’s Day. When you think of it, it makes sense — even when there are delays, transportation and infrastructure bring people together. Okay, we’ll stop before this whole thing goes off the rails.
The folks at Amtrak started the celebration earlier this month with this Acela-themed entry:
Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include Metro in this collection. So how about this one?
A few entries from our friends in the aviation sector:
We also love this post from CityLab — Valentine’s for urban planning nerds. (It’s too late to order for 2019, but you might want to keep in mind this collection from Planning Love designed by Anirvan Chatterjee and Barnali Ghosh. It’s hard to miss with “my heart is zoned exclusively for you” and “you must be a pedestrian because you have the right of way to my heart”).
Here’s one for folks still digging out from the storms that dumped massive amounts of snow out west: