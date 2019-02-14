Who says infrastructure can’t be romantic?

Transportation nerds and urban planner types took to Twitter with some fun missives for Valentine’s Day. When you think of it, it makes sense — even when there are delays, transportation and infrastructure bring people together. Okay, we’ll stop before this whole thing goes off the rails.

The folks at Amtrak started the celebration earlier this month with this Acela-themed entry:

There. We said it. Now you know how we really feel about you 🚅 💝. The countdown to Valentine's Day starts now. Expect some strong train puns coming your way - we can't help it! We love our followers 😍 #AmtrakLove pic.twitter.com/D4gbh7ZFQp — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2019

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include Metro in this collection. So how about this one?

(Psst. The Silver Line is running to New Carrollton this weekend! https://t.co/PGZJ0I2lzF)



(jk this is pretty cute)#wmata pic.twitter.com/Tsab2HsELt — Metro Reasons (@MetroReasons) February 14, 2019

A few entries from our friends in the aviation sector:

You have a First Class ticket to my heart. ❤️️ #Valentines pic.twitter.com/j0FONefZkn — Delta (@Delta) February 13, 2019

From nose to tail, these planes have a lot of HEART! 😍

Wishing you a Happy #ValentinesDay ! pic.twitter.com/9RpuSCKAWW — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) February 14, 2019

Just call us cupid because we’re making legit #ATL love connections.We hope you’re being whisked off to beautiful destinations,and feeling an abundance of love today. ✈️❤️#HappyValentinesDay #Atlairport pic.twitter.com/qFvH4p3OdD — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 14, 2019

➡️ 777, I hit the jackpot when I met you.

⬅️ My queen, loving you is easy as ABC. #AvGeek #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/1HUYRWaSY4 — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 14, 2019

We also love this post from CityLab — Valentine’s for urban planning nerds. (It’s too late to order for 2019, but you might want to keep in mind this collection from Planning Love designed by Anirvan Chatterjee and Barnali Ghosh. It’s hard to miss with “my heart is zoned exclusively for you” and “you must be a pedestrian because you have the right of way to my heart”).

Here’s one for folks still digging out from the storms that dumped massive amounts of snow out west: