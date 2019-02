A crash has knocked down pole and wires, closing the northbound side of MD 355 in Rockville, Md.

RT @MATOC ALERTS - Utility Problem. MD-355 NB at Cedar Lane. Montgomery County, MD. ALL LANES NB ARE BLOCKED with ongoing repair work for pole and wires down from overnight incident. All traffic is diverted, follow police direction. Closure expected thru morning rush hour. pic.twitter.com/GM6cKIL3qr — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 15, 2019

Transportation officials said it will be closed through the morning rush hour and that drivers should use other routes. The road is closed near Cedar Lane.

Utility Problem. MD-355 NB at Cedar Lane. Montgomery County, MD. All NB lanes blocked with ongoing repair work for pole and wires down from overnight incident. All traffic is diverted, follow police direction. Closure expected thru morning rush hour. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) February 15, 2019

It’s not known at this time if anyone was seriously hurt.