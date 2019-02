Updated at 6:37 a.m.

Officials said all lanes of Interstate 270 south in Frederick County have reopened.

Original post at 6:20 a.m.

Drivers along part of Interstate 270 south in Frederick County should expect delays after a crash shut down all lanes of the highway.

It is not clear how long the roadway will be closed. The crash involved several vehicles, and it was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

The delays start near Rosemont Avenue on US 15, officials said.