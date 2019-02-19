Crews in the D.C. region are pre-treating area roads in anticipation of a storm that’s expected to bring snow and a wintry mix of weather to the area starting early Wednesday.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang has dubbed the storm a “winter wallop” and is forecasting heavy snow in the morning followed by ice. Between two and five inches of snow is expected in the immediate D.C. area, with more forecast for areas to the north and less for areas to the south of the District.

Forecasters said snow could mix with sleet at times Wednesday morning, especially east and south of the city. In those areas, there may be just plain rain by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the CWG.

In Northern Virginia, officials said Tuesday that crews were “out all night” putting down brine ahead of the storm and they also expect to be out today. Crews were also out in Maryland getting ready.

VDOT Northern Virginia officials said crews were out all night making fresh brine lines ahead of the snow and would continue during the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning.

Maryland State Highway Administration said winter weather is expected in the region over the next few days and advised drivers to drive safely. Crews will be out and ready to assist.

The National Weather Service for Baltimore-Washington has issued a winter storm warning for the region. Drivers are advised to avoid driving during Wednesday’s storm.

Officials with the Montgomery County Fire Department warned that area residents should be careful of tree branches that can break under the heavy weight of ice and snow and also cause utility lines to fall. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the department, said in a Twitter message that residents should “be prepared for power outages” and any downed utility lines should be considered dangerous.