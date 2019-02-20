Drivers should expect parts of Interstate 270 north in Montgomery County to be closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving several vehicles.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt. Transportation officials said the crash may be related to the wintry weather but weren’t sure because it is still under investigation.

Officials said they also were not sure how long part of the highway would remain closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. The crash happened near Tuckerman Lane.