Commuters in the D.C. area should allow extra time and slow down as there may be icy patches on some area roads and streets, transportation officials said.

There were no reports of major crashes on the big commuter routes. But transportation officials said with temperatures at — or near — freezing overnight there could be patches of black ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Keep an extra eye for lingering icy patches this morning as you head out for work and school today. We're continuing to treat the roads as needed. Take your time. VJ #MdWx — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 21, 2019

Some schools in the D.C. region were closed or had delayed openings.

[School closings and delays for Feb. 21]

Crews throughout the region were out overnight treating roads after a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain hit the region, causing schools and the federal government to close Wednesday.

Metro’s rail and bus systems, plus commuter trains in the region were running on normal schedules.

Forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang said the sun will come out some today and that will lead to melting before clouds come back on Friday. Rain is expected for Saturday and temperatures may reach the low 60s on Sunday.

[D.C.-area forecast: Partial clearing and milder today, but a wet Saturday lies ahead]

Snow totals from Wednesday varied greatly from 1.5 inches to six inches.

Maryland State Police said they responded to more than 1,000 calls for service — mainly involving crashes and broken down cars between 6 a.m. Wednesday and early this morning.

For some, the snow on Wednesday of this winter has been nothing but fun.