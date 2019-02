Drivers should expect delays Friday morning on part of VA-28 in Manassas, Va.

There was an earlier crash, and officials said part of the road near Westfields Boulevard will be closed for most of the morning rush hour.

Crash with Injury. VA-28 SB past Westfields Blvd. Fairfax County, VA. 2 left lanes blocked. 1 right lane open. Delays building. Extended closure expected thru morning rush hour. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) February 22, 2019

At least one person was hurt in the crash, but the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.