The fun thing with Metro is that you can go almost anywhere in the DMV and you can also travel backward in time.

At the moment, this takes us back to 1999 or so, when Metro’s hours were last extended to accommodate the city’s nightlife.

The District — led by a D.C. Council member whose ward was in the heart of the entertainment district — led a spirited campaign to expand service. Metro’s Cinderella hour was moved back to 1 a.m., then 2 a.m. and eventually 3 a.m. The system started opening earlier, too.

This was big for the District, a sign that the city had finally arrived. At long last, the subway that had been built mostly to transport the federal workforce was now ferrying late night revelers from Adams Morgan or U Street. One article hailed it as a sign of Washington’s transformation from a button-down town into a vibrant city. The year 1999 marked the first expansion of service hours since 1978, when closing time was moved to midnight from 8 p.m., and seemed like cause for celebration.

We've been on the waiting train for three years @wmata. It's time we give residents and businesses a metro system that works as hard and as late as they do. Restore late night service. #KeepMetroOpen



Join us in asking @wmata to restore late night service: https://t.co/RzNQ3Wl7Iz pic.twitter.com/UasZoPI4JB — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 21, 2019

But peering back through time, you also find Metro board members such as John Davey and Cleatus E. Barnett, who acted as the ghosts of Metro future. They warned that bad things would come from trading a good time on the town with maintenance time on the tracks. You also find Metro officials putting out reports saying that the system, while still not even fully built out, was already feeling the early effects of middle age.

This was, after all, the year of the “Metro Mutiny,” when angry commuters refused to exit a train that officials tried to take out of service at the Smithsonian Station. It was the year Metro’s central computer crashed, delaying the start of service for the first time in its history. Complaints had already been building about overcrowded trains, their herky-jerky, manual operation and frequent rush-hour delays.

[From the archives: Metro riders stage mutiny]

So if you wonder how Metro came close to falling apart a few years ago, when General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld had to order an emergency shutdown and launch the sweeping rebuilding program called SafeTrack, you can tune in to the debate underway right now.

Just as in the past, the District is pressing Metro to expand late-night service — this time despite a warning from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) that allowing Metro to stay up late again will risk billions of dollars in funding.

[FTA: Metro to suffer financial hardship if it restores late-night service]

Metro board member Michael Goldman, who represents Maryland, said he’s seen this story before, too. He said the reason we keep reliving it is because we keep forgetting about what can happen.

“Every time we get 18 months or 24 months away from an accident — like we’re doing now from the smoke incident in L’Enfant Plaza and before then with the 2009 Red Line crash [between Fort Totten and Takoma stations] — my colleagues and people around the region begin to lose sight that this is an extremely extensive system to operate,” Goldman said. “If we don’t devote that time to it, we’re going to have more delays, and God forbid, more accidents.”

Goldman favors Metro’s proposal to help ride-hailing companies get people home at that hour, given the significant financial cost of additional late-night service.

[Metro plan would subsidize Uber and Lyft fares to fill late-night service gap]

Metro estimates that keeping the system open late means staffing managers in all 91 stations, a few dozen operators to keep the trains going on all six lines, plus additional operational personnel for a cost of about $2.5 million — all for an average of about 926 trips a night.

Metro board member Clarence C. Crawford, who chairs the safety committee, said during an appearance on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” last week that over a year’s time, Metro might pick up an additional 600,000 rides a year at night — but disruptions during the day and evening to make up for maintenance time would probably mean losing 11 million rides a year. The net cost would be $45 million.

Even the District’s congressional representative doubts the wisdom of expanded service.

“It is with great chagrin that I have to note that this can’t happen now,” said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D. C.). “Once — given what Metro’s gone through — you raise the specter of safety, [it’s the] end of argument.”

Still, Norton said the city was right to push for compromise, which Metro is exploring. And yet, one could argue that years of compromise on this issue is also what led the system inch by inch and hour by hour into the sort of dysfunction that preceded the unprecedented emergency shutdown March 16, 2016.

['Ongoing dumpster fire': How close the federal government came to shutting down Metro]

“We always seem to keep finding ourselves at the same situation, at the same precipice,” said a former Metro official who spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday out of concern for his current position.

The former Metro official, who was around for the debate over nighttime hours in 1999, said Metro staff had warned then that Metro kept being asked to do more than the system had been designed for. Narrowing the hours to conduct maintenance meant opening the system to more risk.

“We clearly predicted the consequences of shortening the maintenance windows. That of course didn’t play well in the political debates,” the official said. “The consequences of that, I think, have clearly been borne out."

All these difficulties stem from a foundational fact: Metro is a hybrid urban/suburban system that sprawls over a lot of turf — some densely populated, some not — unlike legacy rail in other cities. It has lots of tunnels and only two tracks that make it all but impossible to run Express-Local service or easily conduct regular maintenance without disruption or delay. It’s best suited to moving a commuter workforce, i.e. federal employees, across the region during regular business hours, not 24-hour transit.

Maybe someday that’ll change, but with its imminent extension even deeper into the sprawling suburbs of Virginia, it’s not likely to happen anytime soon. But then again, an added benefit of Metro’s time-travel abilities is that some people get to say, “I told you so,” again and again and again.

“No matter how many different times and how many different ways you say it, people seem to only want to expand rather than properly take care of what you have — and that’s whether it’s new lines on the map or service hours for the lines you have,” the former Metro official said.

Read more Tripping:

Activists almost beat a busy N.Y.C. bus in a foot race

Metro, cars, scooters and clueless pedestrians: A look at what it’s like commuting in a wheelchair

Drivers using prescription opioids twice as likely to trigger a fatal crash, study finds