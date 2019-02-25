High winds continued their onslaught on the D.C. area Monday morning, leading to downed trees and power outages in some parts.

In Maryland, there are reported power outages in the Greenbelt area. One spot where the power is out is in the area of the Greenway Shopping Center just off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the Capital Beltway. Plus, traffic lights are not operating at several spots.

GREENBELT POWER OUTAGES: Due to high winds, there are power outages in the area of the Greenway Shopping Center. Traffic light outages at Kenilworth Avenue at Crescent Rd and Ivy Lane at Cherrywood Lane. Traffic lights are also out on Greenbelt Rd from Cherrywood to 63rd Ave. — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) February 25, 2019

In Annapolis, there were wind restrictions in effect for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Along the Clara Barton Parkway near the Cabin John Parkway a tree is blocking part of the roadway.

Clara Barton Pkwy @ Cabin John Pkwy tree down blocking #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/2KKfJmnm7q — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) February 25, 2019

In Northern Virginia, a tree was knocked on the road at Old Dominion Drive and Franklin Park Road in Fairfax County.

Forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang predict a very windy day, with temperatures in the 40s. Wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 mph before calming down in the afternoon.

Much of the D.C. area is under a high wind warning for the majority of the day.

Commuters in the area are recommended to drive slowly and allow extra time.