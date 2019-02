Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays early Monday morning.

Crews working on part of the rail line are late finishing overnight work in time for the morning opening of the system. Trains are sharing a track between the Forest Glen and Silver Spring stops.

Red Line Delay: Trains single tracking btwn Forest Glen & Silver Spring due to late clearing track work. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 25, 2019

The delays are in both directions of the line and it’s not clear how long they’ll last.