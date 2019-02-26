

Commuters wait for trains at Woodley Park Metro station early morning on January 17, 2018. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

A District proposed compromise to restore some late-night Metro service appears to be off the table, due to opposition from Maryland.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) issued a letter this week to Metro board member Michael Goldman, who represents the state, urging him to vote against the compromise at Thursday’s board meeting. Under a proposal being pushed by D.C. officials, the system would open at 5:30 a.m. weekdays and close at midnight, compared with its current 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. schedule. The system would close at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I urge you to oppose [the alternative] as written for its negative impacts on Montgomery County and insist that stations in Montgomery County continue to open at 5:00 a.m.,” Elrich wrote.

Elrich cited the adverse impact on bus riders, who would face up to a one-mile walk to travel between bus bays at Shady Grove station if it were not to open as a through-way at 5 a.m., and estimated ridership losses to the county’s bus system, Ride On.

[Compromise would close Metro at midnight weekdays, 2 a.m. weekends, but push weekday openings back to 5:30 a.m.]

“While I take no position on the issue of Metro’s start time within the District, Montgomery County residents who rely on Ride On and Metrorail for their daily commute must have continued access to trains that leave the terminal stations at Shady Grove and Glenmont at 5:00 a.m,” Elrich wrote, pointing to data obtained from Metro. “I won’t belabor the disadvantages it highlights, except to note that Montgomery County would stand to lose $130,000 in annual revenue with the associated Ride On ridership losses.”

Goldman said in an email that he intends to oppose the compromise, which has also faced resistance from Virginia. Earlier this week, board member, Corbett Price, who represents D.C., said there was no compromise “at this time,” following a Washington Post story citing Maryland and Virginia officials, that the District had floated 5:30 a.m. openings as a possible solution.

“Current hours are scheduled to sunset per our agreement two years ago,” Price said in a tweet. “District residents have sacrificed enough.”

The District has been unwavering in its position that Metro should restore the midnight weekday and 3 a.m. weekend closings that were eliminated when Metro instituted its SafeTrack rebuilding program in 2016. When the new hours were officially instituted in 2017, the board set them to expire in 2019 unless further action was taken.

[FTA threatens to withhold $1.6B from region, including Purple Line funding, if Metro restores late-night service]

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has argued that the shorter operating hours allow for additional “wrench time” for crews to perform the preventive maintenance needed to maintain a safe and reliable system. The system’s leaders say prioritizing service over safety led to the agency’s 2015 safety crisis and that it should not slip into old habits. The Federal Transit Administration has warned the region that it will potentially withhold up to $1.6 billion in transit funding, including money for Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line, if the old hours are restored.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon celebrating the D.C. Streetcar’s third anniversary of operation. Though the streetcar is not a Metro service, Bowser headlined the presser “Advocating for #KeepMetroOpen at the Third Anniversary of the DC Streetcar.”