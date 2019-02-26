A Scottish woman found a surprise in her suitcase after traveling -- a python huddled inside her shoe.

The snake had apparently made the 9,000-mile trip from Australia, where she had gone for a visit. She found the snake in her suitcase on Thursday.

Many people have said the incident reminds them of the 2006 film “Snakes on a Plane,” in which actor Samuel L. Jackson is an FBI agent and fights with a crate full of deadly snakes on a flight.

But the Scottish traveler -- whom CNN named as Moira Boxall -- contacted the local SPCA, which took custody of the snake. Scottish SPCA officials said the snake is in quarantine and will go to a local rescue facility.

Taylor Johnstone, an animal rescue officer with the Scottish SPCA, said in a statement that the woman had just come back from a vacation in Australia and found the “small snake inside her shoe in her suitcase.” Johnstone said the snake had been contained and was then safely removed.

The snake was a spotted python, which is not venomous.

It isn’t the first time a snake has been found on a flight.

A man tried in 2018 to bring a python onto a flight by hiding it in a computer’s hard drive.

