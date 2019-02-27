Four people were hurt after a fiery crash in the Bel Pre area of Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and involved several vehicles along Georgia Avenue’s northbound side at Bel Pre Road.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman with the Montgomery County Fire Department, said four people were transported to area hospitals. Two of those people have trauma-related injuries, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Part of Georgia Avenue and Bel Pre Road were closed for several hours. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.