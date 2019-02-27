Four people were hurt after a fiery crash in the Bel Pre area of Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and involved several vehicles along Georgia Avenue’s northbound side at Bel Pre Road.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman with the Montgomery County Fire Department, said four people were transported to area hospitals. Two of those people have trauma-related injuries, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Part of Georgia Avenue and Bel Pre Road were closed for several hours. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.

ICYMI (~1045p on 2/26) Georgia Avenue & Bel Pre Road, collision & vehicle fire, @MCFRS_EMS transported 3, some lanes were closed @mcfrsPIO4 @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/baqzL6Ru2R — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 27, 2019