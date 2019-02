A new survey finds that Americans spend about 20 minutes more behind the wheel every week than they did just five years ago.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s American Driving Survey says that Americans spend nearly an hour driving each day and travel almost 32 miles, up 5 percent from the amount of driving respondents reported in 2014.

The survey also says people make a little more than two trips a day, with men doing most of the driving. Older drivers — people who are at least 75 — are spending nearly 35 minutes a day on the road, up 23 percent since 2014.

The survey — which pegs the estimated driving population at nearly 226 million, up from a little more than 222 million in 2014 — doesn’t offer any reasons for the increase. But other recent data and research on traffic fatalities and the like suggest that the long economic expansion has put more people on the road and for longer periods of time.

In the Washington metro area, which ranks second among the 10 most congested urban areas, all that driving means about 155 lost hours a year, said John B. Townsend II, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

