

Metro Board chairman and D.C. Council member Jack Evans. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Metro board voted 7-1 Thursday to keep the system’s current operating hours, amid opposition from D.C. officials who had pushed for a return to late-night service.

In an expeditious vote, without debate, the board approved the extension of Metro’s 11:30 p.m. weeknight and 1 a.m. weekend closings. The deal appeared to have been sorted out during an executive session before the board meeting.

Metro board member Corbett Price, who represents the District, cast the lone vote against the measure.

Pressed on what changed following the vote, Metro board Chairman Jack Evans said it simply reflected the realities of the system. Metro management had argued that the system is still catching up on a backlog of deferred maintenance that culminated in the system’s safety crisis in 2015, followed by the year-long SafeTrack program and a new preventive maintenance program launched in 2017.

“I don’t know if anything convinced me,” said Evans, who voted to keep the existing hours. “I just recognize the state of our system.”

Price said he voted against the measure at the direction of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

Bowser reaffirmed her support for bringing back late-night service in a Thursday morning tweet just before the board meeting.

“Metro: It’s time to restore late night service,” she tweeted. “Going around the demands of riders and late-night workers without a clear commitment can’t go any longer. Together, we ask you to #KeepMetroOpen and restore late night service.”

The District had pushed for a return to 3 a.m. weekend and midnight weekday closings, but Metro argued such a shift would shrink overnight maintenance windows so as to render them inefficient, because the set up and takedown time allows for too little work to be performed.