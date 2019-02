Drivers on northbound Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County are facing delays after a serious crash, officials said.

Part of the roadway, which is also called MD 201, is closed at Pontiac Street in Berwyn. It’s not immediately clear how long the delays will last.

Crash with Injury. MD-201 NB before Pontiac Street. Prince George's County, MD. All NB lanes blocked. Follow police direction. SB lanes open. Delays building both directions. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) February 28, 2019

The extent of the injuries was not known at this time.