Officials said all lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop are closed after a tractor trailer was involved in a crash Friday morning near Interstate 95 and Route 1 in College Park, Md.

It was not known how long the roadway will be closed and it’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

#TRAFFICALERT: All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway are shutdown for a serious crash underneath the RT-1 overpass in College Park - all traffic is being diverted to US-1 - @MoletteGreen is headed to the scene @nbcwashington #mdtraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 1, 2019

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Backups are building.