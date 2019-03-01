Drivers should use caution Friday morning, as area roadways are slick from light snow and rain in the region and officials are dealing with at least six crashes in Maryland and Virginia on the Beltway, including a major one on that closed part of the highway’s outer loop near US 1 in College Park.
The biggest crash on the Beltway’s outer loop involves a tractor-trailer. It’s not known how long the roadway will be shut down, but officials said commuters should expect an “extended closure.”
An initial report is that the Beltway crash involved the tractor-trailer and an SUV.
[All lanes of Beltway's outer loop closed in College Park, Md.]
In the District, there’s a crash on the 14th Street Bridge, but it is not causing major delays at this time.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time and slow down, as roads may be slick in spots.
There are some school delays and closings in the region.
[School closings and delays for March 1]
Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s. The snow and rain mix is expected to stop by midmorning, according to forecasters with The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.