Drivers should use caution Friday morning, as area roadways are slick from light snow and rain in the region and officials are dealing with at least six crashes in Maryland and Virginia on the Beltway, including a major one on that closed part of the highway’s outer loop near US 1 in College Park.

#TRAFFICALERT: MD and VA State Police are responding to at least six accidents on the Beltway this morning - use extreme caution as roads are slippery @nbcwashington #vatraffic #mdtraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 1, 2019

The biggest crash on the Beltway’s outer loop involves a tractor-trailer. It’s not known how long the roadway will be shut down, but officials said commuters should expect an “extended closure.”

Crash with Injury. I-95/495 NB (Outer Loop) at US-1. Prince George's County, MD. All OL lanes blocked. Traffic diverted to US-1. Extended closure expected. Delays building. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 1, 2019

An initial report is that the Beltway crash involved the tractor-trailer and an SUV.

In the District, there’s a crash on the 14th Street Bridge, but it is not causing major delays at this time.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time and slow down, as roads may be slick in spots.

Potential for slick spots this morning. Remember that bridges, overpasses and infrequently traveled roads will freeze first. #MDOTSafety pic.twitter.com/26Yw2INhoy — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 1, 2019

There are some school delays and closings in the region.

Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s. The snow and rain mix is expected to stop by midmorning, according to forecasters with The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.