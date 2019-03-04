Customs agents found more than 1,500 live, exotic turtles duct-taped inside luggage at an airport in the Philippines.

The incident happened Sunday at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the country’s Bureau of Customs. Officials shared the incident in a Facebook post.



More than 1,500 live, exotic turtles were found duct-taped in four suitcases at an airport in the Philippines. (Bureau of Customs NAIA/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

The turtles — 1,529 of them — were of several different species, including red-footed tortoise, sulcata tortoise and a red-eared slider. They were found inside four suitcases left by a Filipino passenger coming from Hong Kong. Officials said the passenger abandoned the suitcases in the arrival area of the airport.

[At JFK Airport, every day is wild for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors]

Authorities said in the Facebook post that they believe “the passenger may have been informed of the vigilance of Bureau of Customs against illegal wildlife trade and its penalties.”



Custom officials at an airport in the Philippines found more than 1,500 exotic turtles alive and hidden inside suitcases. (Bureau of Customs NAIA/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

[Snake on a plane: Man tries to sneak python on board by hiding it inside a computer hard drive]

Possible punishment for the offense includes monetary fines and possible jail time.

It’s not the first case involving exotic animals at the airport. In 2018, airport officials confiscated more than 250 geckos, plus another 250 corals and other reptiles in bags and parcels. And earlier this year, port authorities said they found 63 chameleons, iguanas and bearded dragons in travelers’ bags.