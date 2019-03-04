Transportation and police officials warned drivers to allow extra time and use caution as there may be some icy road conditions in the D.C. region after snow and rain fell and temperatures have remained low.

There were no major incidents reported on the big commuter roads in the region. In Frederick County, there were some reports of icy patches and schools in that county are opening two hours late.

GM Friends! We didn’t want to wake you. If only ice was this much fun to play with. We’re getting some wintry precip today (more in the western part of our district) and temps will dip tonight. Pls be cautious if you’re out and about and watch for icy spots, esp Monday AM. pic.twitter.com/pymHdMBKu4 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) March 3, 2019

Drivers are reminded that bridges, ramps and overpasses typically freeze first. Crews were out overnight to treat area roadways.

Road conditions deteriorating here on I-70 south of Hagerstown. Several plows up ahead are salting and plowing a layer of slush. We saw at least two disabled cars. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/mI3HFXr0F8 — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) March 3, 2019