Transportation and police officials warned drivers to allow extra time and use caution as there may be some icy road conditions in the D.C. region after snow and rain fell and temperatures have remained low.
There were no major incidents reported on the big commuter roads in the region. In Frederick County, there were some reports of icy patches and schools in that county are opening two hours late.
Drivers are reminded that bridges, ramps and overpasses typically freeze first. Crews were out overnight to treat area roadways.