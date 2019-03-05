Part of the Clara Barton Parkway along the District’s border will be closed for some time Tuesday, as crews work to repair potholes.

The road will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. between the turnaround at Glen Echo and Chain Bridge Road. Officials said they expect crews will finish the work before the evening rush hour and the road will be reopened.

The Clara Barton Pkwy will close today beginning @ 930am for pothole patching Crews intend to have the road open for the afternoon rush home #MDtraffic #DCtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/zdIqaxiE4R — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) March 5, 2019

There have been plenty of potholes this year as the area has gone through several freeze and thaw cycles with the weather bringing plenty of moisture.

In Alexandria, there were reports Tuesday morning of potholes causing troubles along the HOV lanes of Interstate 395 north near Seminary Road.

ALEXANDRIA: NB I-395 HOV lanes near Seminary Road - tire damaging pothole in the left lane @nbcwashington @News4Today — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 5, 2019

And in Maryland, along part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, officials have put in place speed restrictions because some of the potholes are so bad. The speed restrictions are along the parkway between Routes 197 and 32.

