Updated at 9:42 a.m.

All of Maryland Avenue on Capitol Hill and Third Street SW have reopened, officials said. U.S. Capitol Police said they had a report of a suspicious package in the area but nothing was found.

U.S Capitol Police reports the police activity is clear on the West Side of the Capitol, and all associated road cl https://t.co/Ko1bVKIgTA — AlertDC.io (@AlertDCio) March 6, 2019

Original post at 8:25 a.m.

Parts of two roads are closed Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill due to what officials call “police activity.”

The closure affects Maryland Avenue from Third Street SW to Garfield Circle and First Street SW from Independence Avenue to Peace Circle NW.

It’s not immediately known how long they will remain shut down. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.