Updated at 7:02 a.m.

Trains on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines are no longer sharing a track.

Blue/Yellow Line Delay: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier train malfunction at King Street. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 7, 2019

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

Metro riders on the Blue and Yellow lines should expect delays for the Thursday morning commute.

A broken-down train at the King Street stop is causing delays in both directions of the Blue and Yellow lines.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Trains are sharing a track on part of both lines.

Blue Line Delay: Single tracking btwn Braddock Road & Van Dorn St due to a disabled train at King St. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 7, 2019