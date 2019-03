Drivers should expect delays Thursday morning because of a four-mile backup along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop after two crashes.

One crash happened along the outer loop near Georgia Avenue in the Silver Spring area. The other occurred along the Beltway’s outer loop near Connecticut Avenue.

#TRAFFICALERT: Silver Spring: OL Beltway after Georgia Ave - crash cleared to shoulder - miles of delays remain toward I-95 -@Chopper4Brad first over the scene @nbcwashington #mdtraffic https://t.co/XgEHwMewOJ — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 7, 2019

UPDATE: BETHESDA: OL Beltway before Connecticut Ave - ALL LANES OPEN - CRASH CLEARED TO SHOULDER @nbcwashington #mdtraffic https://t.co/RyWAlmphP1 — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 7, 2019

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt in the crashes. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes, transportation officials said.