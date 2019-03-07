

A tunnel-boring machine is excavating a five-mile Northeast Boundary Tunnel beneath Washington to carry storm water and sewage during rainstorms to prevent sewage from flooding streets and backing up into basements. Construction work related to the tunneling will close some lanes and cause parking restrictions on Rhode Island Avenue NW. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

A stretch of Rhode Island Avenue NW is about to undergo four weeks of lane closures and parking restrictions as part of construction of the Northeast Boundary Tunnel to reduce flooding in Bloomingdale and surrounding areas, D.C. Water officials said.

Starting next week, workers will remove the median on Rhode Island between Second and North Capitol streets NW to allow for detours and lane shifts, D.C. Water said. The work is scheduled for weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to two lanes, in both directions. Eastbound Rhode Island will lose the left lane between Third and North Capitol streets NW, and westbound will lose the left lane between North Capitol and Second streets NW.

Parking will be restricted on both sides of Rhode Island in that stretch 24 hours a day, officials said. Parking also will be restricted on the south side of the 100 block of Thomas Street.

[A $2.7 billion tunneling project to clean up the Potomac and Anacostia rivers is moving along]

The construction is part of D.C. Water’s 25-year, $2.7 billion Clean Rivers Project to reduce sewage overflows into local waterways and prevent sewage from flooding streets and backing up into basements during rainstorms. The project entails building a network of large tunnels that can hold rainwater and sewage during storms before carrying it to the Blue Plains sewage treatment plant.

The five-mile Northeast Boundary Tunnel, which began construction last year, is scheduled to be complete in 2023.