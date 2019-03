Drivers should expect delays in upper Northwest Washington on Thursday morning after a large sinkhole opened up on Western Avenue.

The sink hole is at 5757 Western Avenue NW, just off Chevy Chase Circle.

DDOT reports a large sink hole located at 5727 Western Avenue NW. At this time, the left lane on eastbound Western Avenue NW is blocked with traffic getting by in the right lane. DC Water has been notified and crews will be on site this morning. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) March 7, 2019

Massive sinkhole reported on Western Avenue in DC https://t.co/TP0IpzT4mI pic.twitter.com/UjpAlWReMw — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 7, 2019

