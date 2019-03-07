

The intersection of Old Fort Road and Indian head Highway (Route 210). (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

Maryland lawmakers this week will consider adding more speed cameras along Indian Head Highway, a little more than a month after a man was killed while sitting in an SUV stopped at a red light.

The General Assembly’s Environment and Transportation Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on a measure that would expand the use of speed cameras along Route 210, a busy straightaway through Prince George’s County that has long had a reputation as a speedway.

[Texting, speeding, and cheap gas are killing more of us each year]

John B. Townsend II, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the measure would authorize the placement of seven additional speed cameras. The first and only camera so far became active in October.

The dangers on the nearly 13 miles of roadway have been known for decades and owe as much to its design as anything. It’s one of Prince George’s County’s busiest roads and serves as a link between Charles County, the District and Virginia.

Nearly 75,000 vehicles a day take this route, which starts as four lanes in Charles County and widens to six near the Beltway. Long straightaways, combined with stoplights that suddenly back up traffic, make conditions ripe for aggressive driving, which includes speeding and tailgating, officials said.

Thursday’s hearing follows crashes that have killed four people since late last year, including three children.

Juan M. Castillo, 59, of Waldorf, was the first person killed on Indian Head Highway this year when a sedan rear-ended the SUV in which he was riding Feb. 18, police said. The SUV, which had been stopped at a red light on Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, then collided with a third vehicle.

On Dec. 30, three children were killed in a crash that authorities say was caused by a drunk driver returning from a Washington Redskins game. Police have since increased enforcement efforts.

[Three children are dead after crash in Prince George's County]

The Maryland State Highway Administration said 10 people died in nine crashes on Indian Head Highway in 2016 and 2017. Five more were killed last year, according to AAA’s tally.

Shantee Felix, a Maryland highway spokeswoman, said the state has invested $120 million in recent efforts to make the roadway safer. These include modifications at the spot where Sachem Drive and Livingston Road intersect with the highway, and a new interchange that is underway at Kirby Hill Road. She also said that two speed cameras, including a temporary one at the interchange work zone, are currently in operation. Law enforcement has increased patrols focusing on speeders and other violations.

Read more Tripping:

Watching the watchdog: Metro’s inspector general keeps a watchful eye on problems big and small

Pedestrian deaths rose sharply despite overall decline in traffic deaths, group says

You lost another 20 minutes in traffic this week, AAA says