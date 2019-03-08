Updated at 7:58 a.m.

Transportation officials warned that the northbound side of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Reagan National Airport will remain closed for an “extended period” of time after an earlier crash.

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. George Washington Parkway NB before VA-233 (Airport Access Road). Arlington County, Virginia. All NB lanes remain blocked at airport. Follow police direction. Extended closure expected. Delays begin near VA-7. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 8, 2019

Original post at 7 a.m.

A crash has closed part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway’s northbound lanes near Reagan National Airport.

The lanes are blocked at the airport, according to transportation officials, and it isn’t immediately known when it will reopen.

Officials said delays are building.