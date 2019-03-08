By Aaron Steckelberg
Aaron Steckelberg
Senior graphics editor

The 14th D.C. Rock 'n’ Roll Marathon is set to take place Saturday. The event incorporates live bands along the 26.2-mile course and features three races; a full marathon, half-marathon and 5K. Races begin at 7 a.m. but some street closures will start as early as 2 a.m. and are expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

Estimated times for road closures

around these areas

Columbia Rd. NW

6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryant St. NW

6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

D.C.

H St. NE

Rock Cr. Pkwy.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

START

FINISH

(Marathon and

START

half-marathon)

Constitution Ave. NW

2 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Potomac R.

Fort Dupont Dr. SE

7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

VIRGINIA

Full marathon, 7 a.m.

5K course, 8 a.m.

Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m.

Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series

THE WASHINGTON POST

