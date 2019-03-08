The 14th D.C. Rock 'n’ Roll Marathon is set to take place Saturday. The event incorporates live bands along the 26.2-mile course and features three races; a full marathon, half-marathon and 5K. Races begin at 7 a.m. but some street closures will start as early as 2 a.m. and are expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

Estimated times for road closures around these areas Columbia Rd. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bryant St. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. D.C. H St. NE Rock Cr. Pkwy. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. START FINISH (Marathon and START half-marathon) Constitution Ave. NW 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Potomac R. Fort Dupont Dr. SE 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. VIRGINIA Full marathon, 7 a.m. 5K course, 8 a.m. Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST Estimated times for road closures around these areas Columbia Rd. NW Bryant St. NW Full marathon, 7 a.m. 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 5K course, 8 a.m. Columbia Rd. Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. Howard Univ. N. CAP. ST. Mile marker 16th st. D.C. Band stages MASS. AVE. ROCK CR. H St. NE PKWY. 1 MILE Rock Creek Pkwy. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. K ST. East Capitol St. h ST. 13th st. 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. START e ST. White House (Marathon and C ST. half-marathon) constitution ave. E. CAPITOL ST. FINISH THE MALL independence ave. START Constitution Ave. NW (5K) PENNSYLVANIA ave. 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. S. CAP. ST. FT. DUPONT DR. m ST. Navy Yard 2nd st. Fort Dupont Dr. SE VIRGINIA 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST Columbia Rd. NW Estimated times for road closures around these areas 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bryant St. NW Full marathon, 7 a.m. Columbia Rd. 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 5K course, 8 a.m. Howard Univ. R.I. AVE. Adams Morgan Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. N. CAP. ST. MASS. AVE. Mile marker CONN. AVE. N.H. AVE. North Capitol St. Band stages 14th st. 16th st. 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. FLORIDA AVE. 1 MILE Gallaudet Univ. D.C. ROCK CR. PKWY. Rock Creek Pkwy. H St. NE 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. K ST. Break-off point for half- h ST. marathon participants 23RD st. White House 18th st. 13th st. Union Station e ST. East Capitol St. START C ST. 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Marathon and constitution ave. half-marathon) E. CAPITOL ST. U.S. Capitol FINISH THE MALL Constitution Ave. NW START 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. independence ave. (5K) PENNSYLVANIA ave. SOUTHEAST FreeWaY S. CAP. ST. FT. DUPONT DR. Navy Yard Fort Dupont Dr. SE 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. VIRGINIA Fort McNair Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST Estimated times for road closures around these areas Columbia Rd. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bryant St. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 16th st. N. CAP. ST. D.C. H St. NE Rock Cr. Pkwy. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. constitution ave. E. CAPITOL ST. START FINISH (Marathon and PENNSYLVANIA ave. START half-marathon) Constitution Ave. NW 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Potomac River Fort Dupont Dr. SE 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. VIRGINIA Full marathon, 7 a.m. 5K course, 8 a.m. Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST Estimated times for road closures around these areas Full marathon, 7 a.m. Columbia Rd. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 5K course, 8 a.m. Bryant St. NW Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. Columbia Rd. 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mile marker Howard Univ. R.I. AVE. Band stages Adams Morgan N. CAP. ST. MASS. AVE. CONN. AVE. N.H. AVE. North Capitol St. 14th st. 1 MILE 16th st. 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. FLORIDA AVE. Gallaudet Univ. D.C. ROCK CR. PKWY. Rock Creek Pkwy. H St. NE 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. K ST. Break-off point for half- h ST. marathon participants 23RD st. White House 18th st. 13th st. Union Station e ST. START East Capitol St. (Marathon and C ST. 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. half-marathon) constitution ave. E. CAPITOL ST. U.S. Capitol THE MALL FINISH Constitution Ave. NW START independence ave. 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. (5K) PENNSYLVANIA ave. SOUTHEAST FreeWaY S. CAP. ST. FT. DUPONT DR. Navy Yard Fort Dupont Dr. SE 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. VIRGINIA Fort McNair Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST Estimated times for road closures around these areas Full marathon, 7 a.m. Columbia Rd. NW Bryant St. NW 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 6:30 a.m. to 5K course, 8 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m. Columbia Rd. Howard Univ. Mile marker N. CAP. ST. Band stages 16th st. D.C. MASS. AVE. ROCK CR. PKWY. H St. NE 1 MILE Rock Creek Pkwy. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. K ST. East Capitol St. h ST. 13th st. 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. START e ST. White House (Marathon and C ST. half-marathon) constitution ave. E. CAPITOL ST. FINISH THE MALL independence ave. START Constitution Ave. NW (5K) PENNSYLVANIA ave. 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. S. CAP. ST. FT. DUPONT DR. m ST. Navy Yard 2nd st. Fort Dupont Dr. SE VIRGINIA 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series THE WASHINGTON POST