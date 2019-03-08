The 14th D.C. Rock 'n’ Roll Marathon is set to take place Saturday. The event incorporates live bands along the 26.2-mile course and features three races; a full marathon, half-marathon and 5K. Races begin at 7 a.m. but some street closures will start as early as 2 a.m. and are expected to reopen around 3 p.m.
Estimated times for road closures
around these areas
Columbia Rd. NW
6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bryant St. NW
6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
D.C.
H St. NE
Rock Cr. Pkwy.
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
START
FINISH
(Marathon and
START
half-marathon)
Constitution Ave. NW
2 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Potomac R.
Fort Dupont Dr. SE
7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
VIRGINIA
Full marathon, 7 a.m.
5K course, 8 a.m.
Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m.
Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series
THE WASHINGTON POST
Estimated times for road
closures around these areas
Columbia Rd. NW
Bryant St. NW
Full marathon, 7 a.m.
6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
6:30 a.m. to
12:15 p.m.
5K course, 8 a.m.
Columbia
Rd.
Half-marathon, 8:30 a.m.
Howard
Univ.
N. CAP. ST.
Mile marker
16th st.
D.C.
Band stages
MASS. AVE.
ROCK CR.
H St. NE
PKWY.
1 MILE
Rock Creek Pkwy.
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
K ST.
East Capitol St.
h ST.
13th st.
7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
START
e ST.
White
House
(Marathon and
C ST.
half-marathon)
constitution ave.
E. CAPITOL ST.
FINISH
THE MALL
independence ave.
START
Constitution Ave. NW
(5K)
PENNSYLVANIA ave.
2 a.m. to 12 p.m.
S. CAP. ST.
FT. DUPONT
DR.
m ST.
Navy
Yard
2nd st.
Fort Dupont Dr. SE
VIRGINIA
7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Source: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series
THE WASHINGTON POST
