The Silver Spring Metro station. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Trains on Metro’s Red Line shared a track between the Takoma and Silver Spring stations for about 45 minutes during the Friday evening commute.

Metro said commuters encountered delays after a track problem at the Silver Spring station. Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the incident involved malfunctioning equipment.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. and trains resumed normal service about 5:15 p.m.

Metro officials were investigating.

