The annual Rock 'n’ Roll Marathon will bring more than 17,000 runners and thousands more spectators to the nation’s capital Saturday, closing streets and disrupting traffic, parking and transit across the District.

The marathon, which will occur between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., will take runners through many D.C. neighborhoods. Some of the street closures will begin as early as 2 a.m., and residents and visitors should anticipate parking challenges starting the night before as D.C. police implement strict “no parking” restrictions along the route.

The good news is the forecast for Saturday is calling for partly sunny and dry weather. The Capital Weather Gang is forecasting highs in the mid-40s to near 50.

The marathon will start at 7 a.m. from a line on Constitution Avenue NW at 14th Street and will finish midafternoon at RFK Stadium. The course sprawls across several residential neighborhoods, including Capitol Hill, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and Anacostia.

Residents and travelers will need to plan ahead to get out of the marathon’s perimeter. Those taking public transit should note that as many as 35 bus routes will be detoured.

Most of the street closings will be in effect from 6 a.m. to about 2 p.m. There is at least one earlier closure: Constitution Avenue will be closed from 2 a.m. to noon between 15th and Ninth streets NW.

Here’s how the race will affect your neighborhood. A complete list of street closures provided by D.C. police is here and by the marathon organizers here.

D.C. police won’t allow vehicles to remain parked along the route, which means hundreds of owners will have to move their cars before the event. The parking restrictions are part of a policy that went into effect last year to keep vehicles away from special events such as parades and races to protect pedestrians and crowds from terrorism-inspired attacks where vehicles are used as weapons.

“All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” police said.

The event sponsors have a discount deal with SpotHero, so drivers can look for off-street parking within walking distance of the start and finish lines. Shuttle service will be provided from the finish line (RFK Stadium) to the start line.

Marathoners should plan to use an alternative to Metro, which isn’t going to be an option for them because the rail system opens at 7 a.m. when the race starts. But, those participating in the half-marathon have a good shot at reaching the 8:30 a.m. start via Metro. The closest Metro stations to the starting line are Federal Triangle and Smithsonian.