Crews are still working to clean up a week after a tractor trailer crashed in Maryland. dumping thousands of bottles of ranch dressing into a creek.

According to the Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, crews from a local towing company, NexTow Towing and Recovery, worked for days to clean up after about 8,000 bottles of dressing fell into and along the banks of the Little Conococheague Creek.

Estimated 8,000 more bottles of #ranchdressing cleaned up after I-70 truck crash last week near Clear Spring https://t.co/lw0PPHTzFH via @HeraldMailNews — C.J. Lovelace (@cj_lovelace) March 9, 2019

One of the NexTow employees called it a “nightmare,” according to the Herald-Mail.

The tow company told the newspaper it was hired by the company that operates the tractor trailer that crashed March 2 as it was traveling along eastbound Interstate 70 near the creek. The Herald-Mail said the truck was carrying about 20,000 bottles of ranch dressing at the time of the crash and the highway was closed for more than 10 hours.

Property owners said some bottles opened as the dressing leaked out, while in other areas, bottles of dressing were floating downstream.

Perhaps it is a coincidence that Sunday was #NationalRanchDressing day.